California Woman Wins $5 Million in Scratch Card Just 6 Years After Being Homeless
Lucia Forsyth, who is no longer homeless, says she plans to use the winnings to buy a house and put the rest toward investments.
A formerly homeless woman became California’s latest multimillionaire, thanks to a lucky scratch card that led her to winning $5 million.
“Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me,” Lucia Forseth said after her win, according to California Lottery.
She had stopped at a Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg, California, for an oil change and purchased a scratch card. “I only bought one ticket. I closed my eyes and picked that one,” she said.
By chance, Forseth scratched the top-prize just minutes later. “I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked and it said I won $5 million,” she said.
That’s not the only good news Forseth had to share. She said her life has turned around considerably since struggling with housing in 2017.
“This year, I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million,” Forsyth said.
She now hopes to purchase a house with her winnings, and put the rest toward investments.
