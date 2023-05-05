California Woman Wins $5 Million in Scratch Card Just 6 Years After Being Homeless

A formerly homeless woman became California’s latest multimillionaire, thanks to a lucky scratch card that led her to winning $5 million.

“Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me,” Lucia Forseth said after her win, according to California Lottery.

She had stopped at a Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg, California, for an oil change and purchased a scratch card. “I only bought one ticket. I closed my eyes and picked that one,” she said.

By chance, Forseth scratched the top-prize just minutes later. “I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked and it said I won $5 million,” she said.

That’s not the only good news Forseth had to share. She said her life has turned around considerably since struggling with housing in 2017.

“This year, I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million,” Forsyth said.

She now hopes to purchase a house with her winnings, and put the rest toward investments.

