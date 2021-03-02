California's Notorious 'I-5 Strangler' Roger Kibbe Killed in Prison Cell

A convicted serial killer serving multiple life sentences was reportedly murdered in his California prison cell. The victim's cellmate, Jason Budrow, 40, at Mule Creek State Prison was standing near the body, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Victim Roger Reece Kibbe is also the notorious serial killer dubbed the "I-5 Strangler." He pleaded guilty in 2008 to raping and murdering six people. Interstate 5 was the common location in several of Kibbe's attacks.

He was initially convicted in May 1991 for the murder of Darcie Frackenpohl, a woman from Seattle, who was found naked and dead in El Dorado County. Years later, DNA evidence linked Kibbe to an additional six killings going back to 1977, KPIX reported. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

Budrow was convicted in June 2011 for first-degree murder and sentenced to serve life without parole. He has been taken to a segregation unit as a homicide investigation is underway.

Kibbe's lifeless body was found just before 1 a.m. on Sunday by a prison officer conducting population counts, the outlet reported.

