Camel Kills 2 Men Working at Tennessee Petting Zoo
Bobby Matteny, 42, and Tommy Gunn, 67, were trying to corral and capture a camel at Shirley Farms in Obion when it reportedly attacked them in a deadly rampage.
Two men working at a Tennessee petting zoo were killed when a camel went into a rampage, officials said.
Bobby Matteny, 42, and Tommy Gunn, 67, were trying to corral and capture a camel at Shirley Farms in Obion when it reportedly attacked them, trampling and biting the men the death.
The camel, which authorities said felt cornered when it attacked, then charged at police who were trying to move one of the victims and had to be killed.
Camels are typically considered docile, gentle giants, but the desert creatures can also turn dangerous without warning.
They can kick forwards and backwards, kneel and crush those they are focused on attacking and because they have two pairs of canine teeth in the upper and lower parts of their mouth, their bites can cause serious injuries.
On Facebook, Shirley Farms advertises a seasonal pumpkin barn and animal petting areas.
A 2019 inspection report by the U.S. Agriculture Department alleged that the farm did not have a barrier separating the camels and the people who were petting and feeding them. The report noted there were no employees or attendants around at the time of their inspection.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
White House Taps TikTok Influencers to Help Share Accurate Ukraine Information With Younger GenerationsNews
Serial Killer Is Behind Recent Attacks on Homeless People in DC and NYC, Cops SayCrime
The 1960 Cold Case of 'Little Miss Nobody' Will Soon Be Revealed, Officials SayCrime
Caught on Camera: Would-Be Thieves Trying to Steal Truck’s Catalytic ConverterCrime
Mystery as Construction Crews Find Mummified Body Inside Wall at Former Convention Center in CaliforniaHuman Interest