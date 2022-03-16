Camel Kills 2 Men Working at Tennessee Petting Zoo

Two men working at a Tennessee petting zoo were killed when a camel went into a rampage, officials said.

Bobby Matteny, 42, and Tommy Gunn, 67, were trying to corral and capture a camel at Shirley Farms in Obion when it reportedly attacked them, trampling and biting the men the death.

The camel, which authorities said felt cornered when it attacked, then charged at police who were trying to move one of the victims and had to be killed.

Camels are typically considered docile, gentle giants, but the desert creatures can also turn dangerous without warning.

They can kick forwards and backwards, kneel and crush those they are focused on attacking and because they have two pairs of canine teeth in the upper and lower parts of their mouth, their bites can cause serious injuries.

On Facebook, Shirley Farms advertises a seasonal pumpkin barn and animal petting areas.

A 2019 inspection report by the U.S. Agriculture Department alleged that the farm did not have a barrier separating the camels and the people who were petting and feeding them. The report noted there were no employees or attendants around at the time of their inspection.

Related Stories