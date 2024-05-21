Social media has exploded with users shocked by a sweet treat’s inability to thaw.

Nestlé’s Drumstick was invented in 1928 and has been part of American culture ever since. The brand debuted its first Super Bowl commercial this year.

Some people are doing everything imaginable to get them to melt.

Inside Edition conducted a test by placing the Drumstick and a regular ice cream cone under hot camera lights for four hours. The ice cream cone melted completely and the Drumstick fell apart.

Registered dietician Jaclyn London spoke with Inside Edition about the non-melting mystery.

“By USDA definition, ice cream is 20% cream, 10% milk, and 10% have to be calories from total fat,” London says.

Turns out, Drumsticks are not actually ice cream. Nestlé, the company that makes them, describes it as a frozen dairy dessert.

“Frozen dairy desserts of any and all types like Drumsticks can be made without cow’s milk or maybe made from other additional ingredients,” London says.

The dietitian says Drumsticks have binding ingredients that include propylene glycol monostearate and cellulose gum, that help stop the dessert from melting.