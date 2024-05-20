California 'Hello Kitty' Super Fan Has Personal Museum for Collectibles

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:20 AM PDT, May 20, 2024

"Hello Kitty" is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

A California woman has more "Hello Kitty" items than she even knows. It's safe to assume the number is in the tens of thousands. That’s enough "Hello Kitty" memorabilia to fill a she-shed outside super-fan Helen’s house.

Helen stores her massive collection in a temperature-controlled mini-museum where shoe covers are required.

Helen told KCBS that the first collectable she acquired was a “Hello Kitty” eraser and “that started my obsession.”

What started in 1974 as a drawing on a vinyl coin purse has grown into an empire that includes clothing, school supplies, movies and even theme parks.

And though "Hello Kitty" has been marketed to children and pre-teens, Helen says the white cat with the big bow and no visible mouth is for everyone.

“People say that 'Hello Kitty' is for a little kid, no way, no way. Sanrio knows what he’s doing and I think he knows that it, you know, it fills us, it fills our hearts,” Helen told KCBS.

