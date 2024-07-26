A woman was attacked by a male grizzly bear while on a run with her dog. She believes she would have died if it was not for the plastic hair clip she was wearing.

"I have a whole bunch of puncture wounds," Vanessa Chaput tells Inside Edition.

Chaput was jogging on a mountainside trial in Haines Junction, Canada. Her dog Luna was with her.

"The bear had taken my head in its mouth and had taken me down to the ground," Chaput says.

During the attack, the bear bit into Chaput's hair clip. The grizzly started to back off. Chaput says her dog's barking also scared off the bear.

"It crushed the clip and I think the spring part just kind of exploded in his mouth," Chaput says.

Chaput says her dog's barking also scared off the bear.

Chaput was rushed to the hospital. She was left with claw wounds on her back and a broken arm.

Besides the bear that attacked Chaput, there were two other bears but they ran off. All three were euthanized by Wildlife officials.