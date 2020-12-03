Canadian Man Pulled Over by Police After They Say He Was Using a Lawn Chair as a Driver's Seat in Car

An Ontario man pulled over by police Monday was found to be driving his car while sitting on top of a folding lawn chair, according to police. The driver was pulled over because something "seemed off" about the driver's seat, the Halton Regional Police Service's Burlington station told United Press International.
"Just when you think you have seen it all. Yes, that’s the driver's 'seat,'" the department posted to Twitter.
Police took away his car and ticketed him for unsafe vehicle operation and driving with an inoperative seat belt.
