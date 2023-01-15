Canine Catastrophe Averted After Dog Sets Texas House on Fire But Is Rescued by Nimble Neighbor

A festive holiday turned into a flaming fiasco for one woman in Texas.

Megan Black was 20 miles from home when she suddenly received a fire alert that her smoke alarm was going off.

Video soon showed that the massive flames now enveloping her kitchen were caused by her dog Twitch, who had turned one of the burners of her stove on when reaching up to fetch a cookie.

Megan, who was opening gifts with family at the time, sprang into action and called her neighbor, Cissy Blaisure.

"I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, your house is on fire! Call 911,'" Cissy tells Inside Edition when asked about her response to the raging inferno.

"I was done, and honestly I really didn't know what to do. I felt like I froze."

Cissy sure did not look frozen on the video taken that day, which shows her safely leading the dogs to safety before heading back inside and putting out the flames just as firefighters arrived on the scene.

"I was like, 'I'm not leaving this fire. I've almost got it out.' And I just said, 'I'm gonna get out. I'm almost done. I almost have it.'"

The dogs are now safe and sound with Megan in a rental home.

