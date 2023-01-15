Canine Catastrophe Averted After Dog Sets Texas House on Fire But Is Rescued by Nimble Neighbor

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:05 AM PST, January 15, 2023

Megan Black was 20 miles from home when she suddenly received an alert that her smoke alarm was going off. The massive flames now enveloping her kitchen were caused by her dog Twitch who had turned one of the burners of her stove on.

A festive holiday turned into a flaming fiasco for one woman in Texas.

Megan Black was 20 miles from home when she suddenly received a fire alert that her smoke alarm was going off.

Video soon showed that the massive flames now enveloping her kitchen were caused by her dog Twitch, who had turned one of the burners of her stove on when reaching up to fetch a cookie.

Megan, who was opening gifts with family at the time, sprang into action and called her neighbor, Cissy Blaisure.

"I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, your house is on fire! Call 911,'" Cissy tells Inside Edition when asked about her response to the raging inferno. 

"I was done, and honestly I really didn't know what to do. I felt like I froze."

Cissy sure did not look frozen on the video taken that day, which shows her safely leading the dogs to safety before heading back inside and putting out the flames just as firefighters arrived on the scene.

"I was like, 'I'm not leaving this fire. I've almost got it out.' And I just said, 'I'm gonna get out. I'm almost done. I almost have it.'"

The dogs are now safe and sound with Megan in a rental home.

Related Stories 

Woman Allegedly Sets Fire to 'Haunted' Apartment Building, DA Says
Dogs That Survived Wisconsin Plane Crash Find New Homes With Rescuers
2 Elderly Residents Hospitalized After Wheelchair Battery Catches Fire
Rescuers Break Window to Save Unconscious Driver From Vehicle Fire in Maryland

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Drug Testing Results From Prosecutors
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Drug Testing Results From Prosecutors
1

Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Drug Testing Results From Prosecutors

Crime
Over 500 UFO Sightings Have Been Officially Reported, New Government Report Shows
Over 500 UFO Sightings Have Been Officially Reported, New Government Report Shows
2

Over 500 UFO Sightings Have Been Officially Reported, New Government Report Shows

Offbeat
Lisa Marie Presley, Only Daughter of Elvis Presley, Dies at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, Only Daughter of Elvis Presley, Dies at 54
3

Lisa Marie Presley, Only Daughter of Elvis Presley, Dies at 54

News
Skyrocketing Egg Prices Linked to Deadly Flu Outbreak That Has Killed Over 50 Million Birds Since Last Year
Skyrocketing Egg Prices Linked to Deadly Flu Outbreak That Has Killed Over 50 Million Birds Since Last Year
4

Skyrocketing Egg Prices Linked to Deadly Flu Outbreak That Has Killed Over 50 Million Birds Since Last Year

Health
Keenan Anderson: Cousin of Black Lives Matter Founder Dies After Arrest: ‘They're Trying to George Floyd Me!’
Keenan Anderson: Cousin of Black Lives Matter Founder Dies After Arrest: ‘They're Trying to George Floyd Me!’
5

Keenan Anderson: Cousin of Black Lives Matter Founder Dies After Arrest: ‘They're Trying to George Floyd Me!’

News