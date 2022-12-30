Boston Woman Allegedly Sets Fire to Her Apartment Building Because 'It's Haunted,' 'Devil Made' Her, DA Says

Crime
'Haunted' Apartment Fire
A Boston apartment spread to all three units, officials said.Boston Fire Dept.
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 7:53 AM PST, December 30, 2022

Nikea Rivera allegedly set her apartment building on fire because she said it was haunted, authorities said.

A Massachusetts woman faces one count of arson after she allegedly set fire to her apartment building because she believed it was haunted, authorities said.

Nikea Rivera was arraigned in connection with the blaze that spread from her ground-floor unit to all three floors of the wooden structure in Boston, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Rivera allegedly told police that she started the fire because "that house is haunted," according to court records obtained by local media.

“The devil made me do it, there are ghosts in my house,” Rivera told booking officers, Boston25 reported

A judge ordered Rivera to undergo a mental health evaluation at the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. She is due back in court on Jan. 13. 

Residents living on the second floor of the home had to be rescued on ground ladders, Boston25 reported. One of those people was treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital

“It’s fortunate that this woman’s actions did not result in any residents or responders being seriously injured or killed. Her statements are obviously disturbing and an immediate evaluation is the proper next step,” Hayden said.

Related Stories

What Happened When We Explored New York’s Morris-Jumel and Kreischer Mansions, Both Said to be Haunted
Woman Buys 'Haunted' Armchair With Ghostly Outline on the Seat
29-Year-Old Michigan Man Fatally Shot After Dispute Outside of Haunted House
Indiana Town Believes Old Jail Is Haunted by Ghosts of Former Inmates

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bob Saget's Widow Breaks Down in Tears as She Recalls Losing Her 'Biggest Fan' 1 Year After Actor's Death
Bob Saget's Widow Breaks Down in Tears as She Recalls Losing Her 'Biggest Fan' 1 Year After Actor's Death
1

Bob Saget's Widow Breaks Down in Tears as She Recalls Losing Her 'Biggest Fan' 1 Year After Actor's Death

Entertainment
Ohio Reports at Least 82 Cases of Measles in Children Since Initial Outbreak in November
Ohio Reports at Least 82 Cases of Measles in Children Since Initial Outbreak in November
2

Ohio Reports at Least 82 Cases of Measles in Children Since Initial Outbreak in November

Health
Furious Brides Scrambling to Save Weddings After Southwest Shutdown Wrecks Havoc on New Year's Nuptials
Furious Brides Scrambling to Save Weddings After Southwest Shutdown Wrecks Havoc on New Year's Nuptials
3

Furious Brides Scrambling to Save Weddings After Southwest Shutdown Wrecks Havoc on New Year's Nuptials

Human Interest
Georgia Would-Be Robber Armed With 2 Guns Slips on Ice, Bangs His Head in 'Home Alone' Capture, Cops Say
Georgia Would-Be Robber Armed With 2 Guns Slips on Ice, Bangs His Head in 'Home Alone' Capture, Cops Say
4

Georgia Would-Be Robber Armed With 2 Guns Slips on Ice, Bangs His Head in 'Home Alone' Capture, Cops Say

Crime
Musician Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles by His Family
Musician Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles by His Family
5

Musician Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles by His Family

News