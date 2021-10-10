It's one thing to read about or watch a movie about haunted locations. It's another to visit a site to experience the space first-hand, which two Inside Edition Digital reporters did.

Johanna Li visited the Morris-Jumel Mansion, which is allegedly the most haunted place in New York City. With the help of Gotham Paranormal Research Society, she bravely attempted to communicate with the spirits possibly living in the house.

The Morris-Jumel Mansion, located in Washington Heights, was first made famous by George Washington, who made it his headquarters during the Revolutionary War.

It was later purchased by Eliza Jumel, once the wealthiest woman in New York City and also a wife of former Vice President Aaron Burr. And many say she haunts the property.

Mara Montalbano visited the Kreischer Mansion. Located on Staten Island, it has many reported hauntings, many probably directly associated with the notable mob hit and murder that took place there in 2005.

People have reported seeing and hearing things at the home. Subsequent owners have also said they've had interactions that have possibly been supernatural.

What they discovered was highlighted on The Breakdown, where the story behind the story is shared.

