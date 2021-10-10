What Happened When We Explored New York’s Morris-Jumel and Kreischer Mansions, Both Said to be Haunted
Inside Edition Digital Reporters Johanna Li and Mara Montalbano visited the locations to see if they were indeed haunted.
It's one thing to read about or watch a movie about haunted locations. It's another to visit a site to experience the space first-hand, which two Inside Edition Digital reporters did.
Johanna Li visited the Morris-Jumel Mansion, which is allegedly the most haunted place in New York City. With the help of Gotham Paranormal Research Society, she bravely attempted to communicate with the spirits possibly living in the house.
The Morris-Jumel Mansion, located in Washington Heights, was first made famous by George Washington, who made it his headquarters during the Revolutionary War.
It was later purchased by Eliza Jumel, once the wealthiest woman in New York City and also a wife of former Vice President Aaron Burr. And many say she haunts the property.
Mara Montalbano visited the Kreischer Mansion. Located on Staten Island, it has many reported hauntings, many probably directly associated with the notable mob hit and murder that took place there in 2005.
People have reported seeing and hearing things at the home. Subsequent owners have also said they've had interactions that have possibly been supernatural.
What they discovered was highlighted on The Breakdown, where the story behind the story is shared.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife SaysCrime
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down RoadHeroes
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones SayNews
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian VillageHuman Interest
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve MysteryOffbeat