A pair of ghost-hunting YouTubers looking for paranormal activity found something unexpected near an abandoned hotel in the United Kingdom that even caught them off guard: a skull that appeared to be human.

“I moved the bushes to the side and it was a human skull in the tree line. It really did give us a shock,” Danny Duffy told the Manchester Evening News. “My legs turned to jelly.”

Danny and Felicity Duffy said they were filming just after midnight on Monday in an area near Egerton Park in Bolton, Greater Manchester. As they were walking along with the vacant property with their flashlights, they noticed an army-style jacket that was left on a rock. After examining the item closer, they realized that it wasn’t a toy and that it was a human skull, the Daily Star reported.

“What the hell is that?” Danny said. He put on his gloves and carefully picked it up, “Oh my God, it’s got a jaw!”

The couple immediately called the police. Police cordoned off the area.

Detective Inspector Debbie Hurst, who called it “a very surprising discovery,” said there was no perceived threat to the community, the Manchester Evening News reported.

“What we do know is that the item found has been confirmed to be a human skull, but it is still unknown how old the skull is and how long it has been at the location for,” Hurst said.

The Greater Manchester Police said they do not believe this is linked to any other investigations at this stage, and no arrests have been made, the Daily Star reported. Forensic analysis is ongoing to establish the age of the skull and how long it has been there, police said.

“I can’t get it out of my mind," Danny told the Manchester Evening News. "I’ve never come across anything like that before."

RELATED STORIES

Human Remains Discovered in Family Home of Convicted Serial Killer Billy Mansfield, Report Says

Chad Daybell to Appear in Court After Discovery of 2 Sets of Human Remains During Missing Kids Search: Police

Human Remains Found on Chad Daybell's Property Amid Search For Missing Idaho Kids: Police