Human Remains Found on Chad Daybell's Property Amid Search For Missing Idaho Kids: Police

Investigators have found human remains on Chad Daybell's property amid their search for his wife's two missing children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 8, and Tylee Ryan, 17, the Rexburg Police Department has confirmed.

"Throughout the investigation, detectives and investigators have recovered what is believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time," Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said during a press conference Tuesday covered by CBS affiliate KMVT.

Tylee's aunt, Annie Cushing, also wrote about the discovery on Facebook.

"I just got a call from the victim's advocate. Human remains were found on the property. They don't know whose. An anthropologist is on the scene working with investigators," Cushing wrote.

Chad was taken into custody for questioning by Idaho police as officers executed a search warrant on the end-times author and publisher's Fremont County residence, Hagen said.

Officers arrived at Chad's home at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to begin the search, which involved bringing in backhoes to excavate part of the yard at his property, according to aerial images.

The Rexburg Police Department was assisted in the search by the Fremont County Sheriff's Department and the FBI, Hagen said, and more information has not been made publicly available at this time because the warrant is sealed.

JJ and Tylee haven't been seen since September and Chad's wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, is currently being held on $1 million bond at an Idaho jail, facing two counts of felony desertion, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt, according to the Madison County, Idaho, prosecutor's office. Lori has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Chad has not been charged with a crime and denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Chad and Lori's attorney, Mark Means, did not immediately respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment.

Lori is due to appear in court on July 9 in the case of her missing children.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding JJ and Tylee's whereabouts or welfare to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

JJ has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has autism and "may be in need of medical attention," according to authorities. Tylee has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

