Human Remains Discovered in Family Home of Convicted Serial Killer Billy Mansfield, Report Says

The alleged discovery of human remains in convicted serial killer Billy Mansfield Jr.’s Florida family home is leading to a new investigation surrounding the decades-old case, according to reports. Authorities were reportedly tipped off by his brother Gary Mansfield, 63, who allegedly yelled about bodies all over the property as he was being escorted from the home during his arrest on drug charges last week.

“Detectives located items on a nearby property that were deemed to be suspicious,” the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “These items are separate and apart from the narcotics investigation and have been sent for laboratory testing.”

The family’s grisly history began in the mid-1970s, when Mansfield’s murder spree took place. His known victims included four women, including a woman from across the country in California, where he once fled to, as well as a 15-year-old girl.

Mansfield, now 64, is currently serving concurrent life sentences, and is housed at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton.

His father, William Mansfield Sr., also went to prison around the same time charged with sexually abusing dozens of young girls, one as young as just 9 months old when the abuse began, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The 80-year-old served about a third of his prison sentence and was released early in 2005 for good behavior.

Mansfield’s brother Gary was charged for accessory in one of Mansfield’s murders, but had the charge dropped for cooperating with authorities.

Last week, authorities allegedly seized illegal narcotics and equipment for a meth lab from his home, located right behind the home Billy Mansfield once brought his victims to sexually assault and torture before ending their lives, according to WFLA. He was arrested on multiple drug charges, and his bond is listed at $42,500.

It was during his arrest that he tipped authorities to undiscovered human remains on the property, in hopes of securing immunity, WFLA reported.

“Personally, I think there’s a lot,” Mansfield’s son, also named Billy Mansfield, told WFLA. “I just can’t see someone gonna stop at one. And if there’s four and five, you ain’t stopping at one, you ain’t stopping at four and five.”

The younger Billy Mansfield, who lives in Massachusetts and says his name continues giving him problems, said he hopes authorities are able to get to the bottom of the remains in order to bring the families closure.

“I’d always love to see them put at peace,” he said. “It’s terrible. It’s unthinkable. What if it’s my family? People deserve to be happy.”

