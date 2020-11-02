Lori Loughlin Heads to Prison to Serve 2-Month Sentence

Lori Loughlin, the "Full House" actress most recently known for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal, started her two-month prison sentence Friday, according to reports. Loughlin surrendered to authorities almost three weeks earlier than her Nov. 19 report date –– and will "definitely" be out by New Years, a legal source told People Magazine.

The 56-year-old actress and her American fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli admitted in May to paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation for their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, to be portrayed as crew recruits to the University of Southern California, despite the fact that neither of the daughters play the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Guinnaulli, 57, also pleaded guilty to an additional count of honest services wire and mail fraud, NBC reported.

After the couple's plea deal was approved, Loughlin was handed a two-month sentence in federal prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a fine of $150,000 for her involvement in the scandal. Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and 250 hours of community service.

Giannulli was handed a longer prison sentence because he was more of an "active participant" in the scheme.

"She has everything in order, so she decided a couple of days ago to report to prison. She can put this behind her as she goes into 2021," the legal source told People.

Loughlin will be staying at the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California –– the same federal lockup where Felicity Huffman, the "Desperate Housewives" actress, served 11 days out of her 14-day sentence last October, NBC reported.

Huffman followed general prison rules, including a 5 a.m. wake-up call and a uniform of khaki pants and a brown T-shirt, the outlet reported. Loughlin is expected to abide by the same directives.

"I made an awful decision," Loughlin told judge Nathaniel Gorton after she was sentenced. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass."

Loughlin and Giannulli are among 57 people who have faced charges in the college admissions scandal, which the FBI called Operation Varsity Blues.

