First Published: 12:05 PM PDT, August 4, 2021

She has been treated for multiple injuries following the fall over the weekend.

A ghost hunter fell through the roof of an abandoned Buffalo, New York, train station while on the search for paranormal activity, according to the New York Post.

A 35-year-old woman was trying to show she was not afraid of no ghost but ended up falling 15 to 20 feet through the roof of the abandoned Buffalo Central Terminal Saturday night, according to reports.

Ferry-Fillmore District officers and other emergency personnel responded to a rescue call just after 10:30 p.m.

She was with a male companion as they were hunting for phantasms from the great beyond but he was not injured, according to police. The New York Post reported that they didn't have permission to be on the property, which has been inactive for 42 years.

She was rushed to a local hospital and treated for multiple unspecified injuries, The Buffalo News reported.

Police said no charges have been filed in the incident.

Despite being inoperable for over four decades, the station attracts visitors who are looking for a thrill from the great beyond. Ghost tours of the building have gone on in the past and TV’s “Ghost Hunters” filmed a six-hour live broadcast from the location.

