Can't Stop Touching Your Face? Consider Hypnosis.

The average person touches their face 23 times every hour, which makes frequent hand washing and keeping your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth essential during a pandemic.

But some people who haven’t quite been able to break the bad habit have resorted to hypnotherapy.

Hypnotist John Mongiovi said business has been booming ever since the coronavirus began sweeping across the country with people seeking to trick themselves into keeping their hands away from their face.

“You can hypnotize someone to reduce the number of self-touch gestures and increase their awareness of wanting to touch their face,” Mongiovi said of his practice. “You notice any urge to touch your face and suddenly your arms and hands feel very heavy.”

If hypnotherapy isn't for you, small business owner Aneela Idnani created a bracelet that vibrates when you’re about to touch your face for her company HabitAware.

She explained she originally came up with the product to help her with her trichotillomania, a compulsive disorder involving hair pulling.

"You train it for the gesture that you do,” Idnani told Inside Edition. “Whenever you engage in that behavior, you get a vibration and that vibration is just that gentle reminder to say, ‘hey your hands are not where you want them to be.’"

For those who find themselves wiping away sweat when working out, the NoSweat hat or helmet liner prevents perspiration from dripping down your face.

Other simple tricks to avoid touching your face include tying your hair back, making sure your glasses fit properly, or even sitting on your hands if you’re feeling restless.

If you have to touch the face, use a clean tissue instead of your hands to stay virus-free while waiting for the vaccine.

