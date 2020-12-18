Does Shipping a Package Overnight Really Work? Inside Edition Put Delivery Services to the Test

With so many people ordering online due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the pandemic keeping loved ones apart this year, holiday gifts are being sent via snail mail in numbers never seen before.

But getting packages to their destinations can become complicated, especially when massive winter storms batter the east.

So, the big question is: will they get there before Christmas?

Inside Edition put package services to the test to answer that very question.

Inside Edition producer Katie Taylor went to Macy’s in New York City, where she bought three gifts for Inside Edition correspondent Jim Moret, packed them up and overnighted each using a different service.

She sent one by the U.S. Postal Service, one by UPS and one by FedEx. All routes were expensive, as USPS cost $44, UPS cost $160 and FedEx cost $170.

As promised, all three arrived the following day. USPS arrived at 10:02 a.m., FedEx arrived at 11:22 a.m. and UPS arrived at 6:36 p.m.

