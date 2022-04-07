The COVID-19 outbreak in our nation's Capital is spreading, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the latest politician to test positive.



Reporters found out as they were waiting for Pelosi to show up at a press conference.



There are fears that President Joe Biden could be in jeopardy after Pelosi stood right beside him Wednesday without wearing a mask. They were also together on Tuesday, when former President Barack Obama visited the White House.

Pelosi is currently asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and boosted.



Dozens of lawmakers and Washington insiders have come down with COVID-19. The outbreak has been traced to the Gridiron Club's annual dinner, which is a highlight of the D.C. social calendar.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says every precaution is being taken to protect the president.

“We have continued to implement stringent and strict protocols,” Psaki said.

Cases are also on the rise in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco — all sparked by the highly contagious BA.2 Omicron subvariant.



One major concern is weddings. An estimated 2.5 million couples are expected to tie the knot this year, which is 25% more than last year.



Many couples are taking extra precautions to prevent their big day from becoming a super spreader. Among them are Jenna Mantis and Sam Cutler, who are getting married in Connecticut in three weeks.



They're asking all their guests to provide proof of vaccination, including a booster shot, and everyone must test negative before the wedding.



“Very important to have testing available to you. Bring high-quality masks with you. If you’re at high risk, you should really consider, is going to the wedding worth it for you?” Dr. Anne Rimoin said.

