A strong storm system recently hit California and flooded streets in Los Angeles.

At least three empty vehicles were swept away in flash floods downtown, although fire officials say none of the cars were occupied.

One car was seen in the L.A. River getting smashed into the pier of an overpass while water flowed through the entire vehicle.

Reports say on a rain-free day, the body of water is no more than a stream running through Studio City, but this storm swelled it to a raging river carrying away anything that got swept into it.

The storm initially hit Northern California but worked its way down the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Many areas were issued evacuation orders and warnings, and Californians had to just ride it out until it passed.

