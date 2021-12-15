Car Caught on Film Being Swept Away in LA River in California During Flooding

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:53 AM PST, December 15, 2021

At least three empty vehicles were swept away in the flash floods, but officials say none of the cars were occupied.

A strong storm system recently hit California and flooded streets in Los Angeles. 

At least three empty vehicles were swept away in flash floods downtown, although fire officials say none of the cars were occupied.

One car was seen in the L.A. River getting smashed into the pier of an overpass while water flowed through the entire vehicle.

Reports say on a rain-free day, the body of water is no more than a stream running through Studio City, but this storm swelled it to a raging river carrying away anything that got swept into it. 

The storm initially hit Northern California but worked its way down the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Many areas were issued evacuation orders and warnings, and Californians had to just ride it out until it passed.

Related Stories

Cow Stranded in British Columbia Flood Brought to Safety With the Help of a Jet Ski
Greenland’s Ice Sheet Is Melting So Fast That It’s Creating a Flood Warning for the World
Innovative Restaurant in Thailand Becomes a Flood-Themed Café After Tumultuous Monsoon Season
Woman Says She Unknowingly Purchased a Flood-Damaged Used CarInvestigative

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Indiana Woman Finds Old Family Photo Blown Nearly 130 Miles by Tornado That Ravaged Kentucky
Indiana Woman Finds Old Family Photo Blown Nearly 130 Miles by Tornado That Ravaged Kentucky
1

Indiana Woman Finds Old Family Photo Blown Nearly 130 Miles by Tornado That Ravaged Kentucky

Inspirational
Virginia Father and Son Doctor Duo Fight Cancer Side by Side
Virginia Father and Son Doctor Duo Fight Cancer Side by Side
2

Virginia Father and Son Doctor Duo Fight Cancer Side by Side

Inspirational
Upper East Siders Say 'Justice System Is Sad' After Man Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Them Is Released
Upper East Siders Say 'Justice System Is Sad' After Man Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Them Is Released
3

Upper East Siders Say 'Justice System Is Sad' After Man Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Them Is Released

Crime
Author and Spiritual Teacher Iyanla Vanzant on Missing Loved Ones During the Holidays: 'Make It a Celebration'
Author and Spiritual Teacher Iyanla Vanzant on Missing Loved Ones During the Holidays: 'Make It a Celebration'
4

Author and Spiritual Teacher Iyanla Vanzant on Missing Loved Ones During the Holidays: 'Make It a Celebration'

Human Interest
Arizona Fire Captain Creates Bulletproof Vests for Children as School Shootings Continue to Occur Across US
Arizona Fire Captain Creates Bulletproof Vests for Children as School Shootings Continue to Occur Across US
5

Arizona Fire Captain Creates Bulletproof Vests for Children as School Shootings Continue to Occur Across US

Human Interest