At least 20 tornadoes were reported as a devastating storm system wreaked havoc on Texas and continued across the Southeast.

Many of them formed so quickly, people had literally seconds to take shelter.

In Elgin, Texas, storm chaser Brian Emfinger took an unbelievable video showing a red pickup truck get spun over like a toy top by a tornado, before driving off as if nothing happened.

“I didn’t even see the red truck when it happened. I’ll be honest, I was dealing with the tornado being right in front of me, watching for debris that could fall on the vehicle,” Emfinger said. “I could not believe it turned back over and just drove away.”

The same tornado system hit a Walmart in North Texas, catching shoppers off guard. Another tornado was spotted in the city of Taylor.

“It’s exciting, but at the same time it’s also humbling, because as you go through the path, you see the damage that it causes to people, and that is a humbling experience,” storm chaser Andrew Messersmith said



The Weather Service says as many as 30 million people were in the path of the storms.

