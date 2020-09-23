Cardi B and Sister Hennessy Carolina Sued for Alleged Defamation by Long Island Beachgoers

Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina are being sued by Long Island beachgoers who were captured on video arguing with Carolina over Labor Day weekend. Cardi B then shared the video to her 14 million followers and called the group “racist MAGA supporters.”



Peter Caliendo, his wife Pauline and their friend Manuel Alarcon, who was filmed wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, allege in the lawsuit that Cardi B defamed them by saying they are racist and posting a video online they say was misleadingly edited. They are seeking $20 million in damages.



“My reputation is destroyed by what they did, by putting everything out there on social media with millions of views,” Peter told Inside Edition.



The plaintiffs said that they were on the beach when Carolina and her girlfriend, model Michelle Diaz, pulled up and parked right where they were sitting, blocking their cars.



“We were trying to tell her, you gotta move. You can’t stay here. You’re blocking the vehicle. You gotta go. Next thing we knew, was like a tornado came in,” Peter said.



“Don’t ever come to a female while I’m not here,” Carolina said in the video.



Alarcon said the fact that he was wearing a MAGA hat seemed to fuel the fire.



“She came running over, and the first thing she was yelling, besides obscenities, was ‘Look at all this Trump stuff, look at all this Trump stuff,’” Alarcon told Inside Edition. “I can't explain how having my picture go around the world with a MAGA hat on saying that I’m racist, when I'm half Latino.”



They also claim the video Cardi B posted was edited to make them look bad.



The beachgoers said they had no idea they were arguing with Cardi B’s sister until the rapper tweeted the video.



“My sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple,” the rapper tweeted.



Cardi B did not return requests for comment.

