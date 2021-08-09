Caretaker Arrested After 70-Year-Old Lynn Keene Discovered Dead in Basement, 'Entombed in Concrete': Cops

An elderly North Carolina woman was found dead in the basement of her Newland home last week with her body entombed in concrete. Now, a caretaker has been charged in the murder of 70-year-old Lynn Keene.

Elizabeth Freeman, also known as Elizabeth Carserino, 53, is being held in Avery County Detention Facility on more than $1.6 million bond.

Keene had not been seen since mid-June, and when her car turned up abandoned on Aug. 2, authorities were able to get a search warrant to enter her home.

That’s when they found “human remains entombed in concrete in the basement of the home,” according to a statement by the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Another detective described it as a mass of hardened concrete, according to WTVD.

An autopsy and dental records confirmed that the remains were Keene's.

Authorities identified Freeman as a person of interest ahead of her arrest. She was hired by the family to be her live-in caretaker, the statement said.

The small community is shocked by the news, Avery County Sheriff Kevin Fyre told Inside Edition Digital.

“It is extremely usual for us,” Fyre said. “It is a very rural county … mostly retirement and summer homes.”

Freeman was expected to appear in court for an initial appearance Monday, according to authorities.

