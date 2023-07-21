It has now been almost a week since Carlee Russell suddenly returned home after a two-day search to locate the Alabama woman many presumed to be missing.

Police are now questioning almost all of the claims made by Russell, who authorities say told them she was kidnapped after getting out of her car to help a toddler she claimed was walking down the highway in a diaper.

Angela Harris spearheaded the search for Carlee, devoting all of her energy to trying to find a way to bring the young woman home.

Her own daughter had been abducted and murdered just four years prior, and once she heard about Carlee she immediately got involved in the operation.

She is now talking with Ann Mercogliano and telling Inside Edition how she feels now that police are questioning Carlee's story.

"I went to go search and I wasn't stopping until she was found," Angela says. "I did not want her family to go through the pain of what we're going through and so many other families are going through."

Then, soon after Carlee's return, things dramatically changed. In a bombshell press conference, police questioned just about every aspect of Carlee's story, including her claim that she pulled over after spotting a toddler in diapers.

Cops also revealed Carlee's internet searches in the hours leading up to her disappearance, which included "do you have to pay for an amber alert?" and the abduction film "Taken."

Angela says this all came as a complete surprise.

"Really to be honest, I was shocked," she tells Inside Edition. "That's the best way to describe how I feel right now. I'm speechless."

Angela also makes it very clear that regardless of what happened prior to Carlee's return, what matters is that she made it home.

"I feel heartbroken and sad for a lot of different reasons but I wouldn't anything different than what I did," Angela says, before breaking down in tears. "I'm not angry, a lot of people are and rightly so but I'm so happy Carlee is alive. I do want to say that because I thought she wasn't."

Carlee's boyfriend on the other hand may have had a change of heart. He just deleted a supportive message he posted as well as most of the photos of the two of them together from his social media.