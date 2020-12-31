Casey Anthony Files Paperwork to Open Private Investigation Company

Casey Anthony has filed paperwork to open a private investigations business in Florida, according to state documents.

The woman is listed as the registered agent of Case Research & Consulting Services, LLC, in West Palm Beach, the Orlando Sentinel reported Wednesday. The documents were filed on Dec. 14, and contained an effective date of Jan. 1.

Anthony, now 34, was acquitted on July 5, 2011 on charges including first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in connection to the disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony. Her six-week trial was internationally broadcast live, and prosecutors sought the death penalty.

She was convicted on misdemeanor charges of false information to law enforcement and sentenced to four years with credit for time served. She was released from jail 12 days after being found not guilty.

Anthony lives in seclusion in southern Florida, reportedly with private investigator Pat McKenna, the lead investigator in her case, The Associated Press reported in 2017. McKenna was also part of O.J. Simpson's defense team when Simpson was charged and acquitted of killing his wife Nicole Brown, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

The address listed for Case Research & Consulting Services is related to McKenna, WKMG-TV reported.

Anthony had also worked with McKenna doing social media searches and investigative tasks, The AP reported.

