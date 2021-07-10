Cat Who Lived in the Champlain Towers South Condo Found Alive and Well
Binx belonged to Angela and Edgar Gonzales and lived in unit #904. The pair has two daughters, Deven and Tayler, who lived with them. The family also had a dog.
A bit of good news has come out of the ongoing search at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Miami. One of the cats who lived in the building was found alive and safe.
Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, tweeted out the news, saying, “After 16 long and incredibly difficult days, I’m able to share a small piece of good news — Binx from Champlain Towers South has been found.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of our community to the team who played a role in reuniting him with his family.”
The cat was found near the rubble by a volunteer feeding cats in the area, according to the Miami Herald. He was then taken to Kitty Campus for a check-up and later reunited with his family.
Kitty Campus co-founder Gina Nicole Vlasek also shared the news on Facebook. In her post, she said, “All we needed was a ray of hope in this tragedy ... Today was one of the most amazing days ... one of the survivors came to see the cat and to determine if it was her families cat and IT WAS!”
Let this serve as a reminder to NEVER… EVER… EVER…. GIVE UP HOPE,” she added.
Binx belonged to Angela and Edgar Gonzales and lived in unit #904. The pair also have two daughters, Deven and Tayler, who lived with them.
After the collapse, Angela and Deven were both pulled from the rubble and hospitalized, according to The Miami Herald. Tayler was not in the building at the time, and Edgar is still missing.
