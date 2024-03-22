In a stunning announcement, Catherine, Princess of Wales, disclosed Friday that she has cancer. In a lengthy video posted to social media, the beloved royal said she has started chemotherapy.

Seated alone in a garden, the princess said the diagnosis was a “huge shock." Two months ago, she temporarily stepped away from her royal duties for abdominal surgery. But her absence ignited widespread speculation and conspiracy theories about why she had retreated from public appearances.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” said the 42-year-old mother of three young children.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she said.

She thanked her husband, Prince William, the heir to the British throne, for his help and support. The couple were extremely careful in how they presented her illness to their children, she said.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

The video appeared on several social platforms and was carried as breaking news on some television stations.

The surprise video comes as King Charles III is also receiving cancer treatment. During a visit Thursday to Northern Ireland, Queen Camilla said her husband is "doing very well. He was very disappointed he couldn't come."