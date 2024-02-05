Britain's King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer, Buckingham Palace Says

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:34 PM PST, February 5, 2024

The 75-year-old monarch began his cancer treatment Monday.

King Charles III, 75, has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace says.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The statement did not say what type of cancer was found.

The 75-year-old monarch has been advised by doctors to postpone his public engagements. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the statement read.

Prince Harry is reportedly preparing to return to the United Kingdom to be at his father's side.

King Charles was released from the London Clinic last week after spending three nights at the hospital. He begins his cancer treatment on Monday.

The statement from the palace says King Charles, “Has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The extended absence of King Charles leaves the royal family with few members to handle public duties. Princess Kate is recovering from her recent surgery, leaving Queen Camilla and Prince William, who will resume his public schedule on Wednesday.

Related Stories

Mom Says UPS Lost Package Carrying Teen Son's Cremated Ashes
Police Have Toxicology Report for 3 KC Men Found Dead in Yard: Family
73-Year-Old Skydiver Dies After Parachute Complication
Reward Now $25,000 for Information About Missing Iowa Man David SchultzNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
1

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter

Human Interest
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
2

Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift

Crime
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
3

How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
4

Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

News
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
5

Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents

Offbeat