A 73-year-old experienced skydiver died after his parachute did not fully deploy following a formation jump in Arizona.

Terry Gardner and three other skydivers went on their third jump of the day on Jan. 31 with Skydive Arizona, Eloy Police said. The group planned a formation jump from about 14,000 feet in the air.

The skydivers were unable to complete the intended formation, police say, and the other skydivers landed without any issues. However, Gardner’s parachute did not fully deploy to slow his descent.

Fire personnel administered life-saving measures and rushed Gardner to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“He died doing what he loved and pursuing his passions and his dreams,” Eloy’s vice mayor and longtime skydiver, Sara Curtis, told CBS 5.

Curtis said the city of Eloy is known for its large skydiving community, CBS 5 reported.

“I’d just like to say to Terry’s family, we’re with you, we all love you, we all love Terry, and we’re just so sorry that this happened,” Curtis said, according to CBS 5.

Eloy Police said it is uncertain if there were any issues with Gardner’s parachute.

The Federal Aviation Administration will inspect the parachute to determine the cause of the complications, police said.

In a statement, Skydive Arizona says eyewitnesses reported that the free-fall portion of the skydive was “uneventful and went as planned.”

“The jumper deployed their parachute at the predetermined altitude, but witnesses could see that there was a problem involving the main (primary) parachute. The jumper did not deploy the reserve (second) parachute. The skydiver was jumping parachute gear owned and maintained by the jumper and the weather conditions were clear and calm,” the skydiving company said.

The company says its staff is fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the incident.

“The Skydive Arizona community is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a beloved member. This tragedy profoundly impacts everyone who knew them, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to their family and friends in this difficult period.”