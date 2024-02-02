An airline pilot who nearly lost his foot while walking through the airport is now suing the company he says maintains the moving walkways.

While the pilot was walking through a Denver airport, he says his foot was “swallowed” by a gap in the machine.

The pilot’s shoe came off and his sock got stuck in the machinery.

Walkways typically travel at a mile and a half per hour. The installation of walkways is a two-billion-dollar-a-year industry.

The injured pilot is now suing the company that he says maintains the walkway. Inside Edition reached out to the company but did not hear back.

“He’s pretty very fortunate not to be hurt worse,” Brian Aleinikoff, the pilot’s attorney, tells Inside Edition. “I don’t totally understand how he didn’t lose a toe or something worse than that.”

Walkway expert Denis Olsen says that walkway should not have been in operation. But, he has a message for anyone concerned about walkway safety in general.

“They are pretty good piece of equipment, they're pretty safe,” Olsen says.

The pilot said he had to miss work due to foot and shoulder injuries.