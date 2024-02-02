An 11-year-old boy in Atlanta is recovering after being chased and shot by three male suspects, police say.

Surveillance video shows the 11-year-old boy running and hiding. The suspects found the boy and all three of them discharged firearms at him. The boy was struck twice, Atlanta Police say.

Authorities say the 11-year-old was alert, conscious, and breathing when officers arrived on the scene despite multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance transported him to a children’s hospital.

The boy’s mother, who wished not to be on camera, told WSB-TV that her son is doing better and has been released from the hospital.

“It’s sad… really horrible,” a neighbor told the news outlet.

The investigation is active and ongoing, authorities say. Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the three male suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is advised to anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404)577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

People who submit a tip do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.