Police in Pueblo, Colorado, are asking for the public’s help in finding two kids after a child’s remains were discovered last month encased in concrete in a storage unit in the area, according to reports.

The Pueblo Police Department is now asking for the public's help in locating two children identified as Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez.

Police didn't say whether the remains may be that of one of the children, and they say an official identification of the child hasn't been made yet by Pueblo's coroner, according to CBS News.

In a press release posted to Facebook Wednesday, Puebo Police on Jan. 10, 2024, at 8:37 a.m., cops responded to a call of suspicious activity and when officers arrived, they “learned a person [was] located a metal container in a storage unit that was filled with hardened concrete.”





Pueblo Police Special Victims Unit and Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded and took over the investigation. During the investigation, the metal container was searched and the remains of a child were located within it, cops said.

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications are made.

The Pueblo Police are investigating this case as a homicide.

Police are attempting to locate two children as part of this investigation.

“The investigation indicates Jesus and Yesenia have not been seen since approximately the summer of 2018. Yesenia Dominguez was approximately 3 years old when she was last seen, and she would currently be 9 years old. Jesus Dominguez was approximately 5 years old when he was last seen, and he would currently be approximately 10 years old. Pueblo Police would like to confirm the location and safety of these children,” cops said in the release.

Pueblo Police have interviewed two people of interest in this case and the investigation is ongoing. There is nothing further.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Pueblo Police for comment and a spokesperson says via email: "We are working with the Pueblo County Coroner on identifying the remains. No new leads or developments at this point."

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Nicholas Lile at (719) 601-7751. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.