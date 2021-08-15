Cave Drawings Discovered in Southern Spain Might Be the Oldest Art in the World | Inside Edition

Cave Drawings Discovered in Southern Spain Might Be the Oldest Art in the World

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:55 AM PDT, August 15, 2021

This theory is according to a scientific study corroborated by the University of Barcelona and other European laboratories.

Red drawings found in a cave in the Caves of Ardales in southern Spain indicate prehistoric humans may not have been so different from the modern ones. 

A scientific study corroborated by the University of Barcelona and other European laboratories says the red marks found inside this cave were actually an early recipe for paint.

"They are always red marks made with iron oxide, applied with the fingertips or with an airbrush,” director of the prehistoric Cave of Ardales, Pedro Catalejo, said.

Neanderthals created these drawings about 65,000 years ago.

Catalejo says this may be “the oldest art in the world,” pre-dating the stick and animal figures often associated with cave people. 

Neanderthals are “our closest extinct human relative,” according to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. They are thought to have gone extinct about 40,000 years ago.

Related Stories

Hilaria Baldwin Called Out for Allegedly Pretending to Be From Spain for Years
Thousands Show Up for Tomato Fight in Spain
Thousands of Sheep Parade Through Streets of Spain as They Migrate South for Winter
Teenage Migrant Uses Plastic Bottles as Floatation Devices to Swim to SpainNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group
Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group
1

Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group

Inspirational
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
2

Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight

News
2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts
2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts
3

2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts

Animals
Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas
Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas
4

Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas

Human Interest
QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say
QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say
5

QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say

Crime