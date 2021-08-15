Red drawings found in a cave in the Caves of Ardales in southern Spain indicate prehistoric humans may not have been so different from the modern ones.

A scientific study corroborated by the University of Barcelona and other European laboratories says the red marks found inside this cave were actually an early recipe for paint.

"They are always red marks made with iron oxide, applied with the fingertips or with an airbrush,” director of the prehistoric Cave of Ardales, Pedro Catalejo, said.

Neanderthals created these drawings about 65,000 years ago.



Catalejo says this may be “the oldest art in the world,” pre-dating the stick and animal figures often associated with cave people.

Neanderthals are “our closest extinct human relative,” according to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. They are thought to have gone extinct about 40,000 years ago.

