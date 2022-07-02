Century-Old Tunnel at Niagara Falls Opens, Offering Visitors a Chance to Take In Never-Before-Seen View

A national landmark in Canada has opened a 100-year-old tunnel for visitors to explore.

In 1905, the first hydroelectric power plant opened on the Canadian site of the Niagara River. It provided Canadians a way to harness and create electricity, or hydroelectricity.

“It led to the industrialization of South Ontario, western New York. And today, we have adapted it for use, this industrial heritage site, so the attraction of the generator hall floor,” Niagara Parks CEO David Adamas said.

Today, Canada’s Niagara Power Company offers visitors a unique interactive experience where they can learn about the history of the site. It also provides visitors with never-before-seen views of the Falls.

“This is a 2,200-foot-long tunnel, so the guest will take a glass-enclosed elevator down 180-feet, down to the bottom into the wheel pit and then out the tunnel and into a brand-new viewing platform, which extends 65 feet out into the Niagara River, and they are going to get spectacular new views of Niagara Falls,” Niagara Parks Director Kim Viney said.

The Tunnel at the Niagara Parks Power Station officially opened to the public Friday.

Access to the Tunnel is included with all regular admissions to the Niagara Parks Power Station. Adult tickets start at $28.

