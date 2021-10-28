A real dinosaur recently spoke to the UN General Assembly.

"Listen up, people. I know a thing or two about extinction," the dinosaur said. "And let me tell you — and you'd kind of think this would be obvious — going extinct is a bad thing."

"And driving yourselves extinct? In 70 million years, that's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard. At least we had an asteroid. What's your excuse?"

The CGI PSA featuring a prehistoric orator is part of a campaign by the United Nations Development Program. They want to rally support for action to fight climate change.

"You're headed for a climate disaster," the dino warned. "And yet, every year, governments spend hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds on fossil fuel subsidies.

"Think of all the other things you could do with that money. Around the world, people are living in poverty. Don't you think helping them would make more sense than, I don't know, paying for the demise of your entire species?"

The walking, talking fossil, known as Frankie, has been translated into 35 languages so far.

"So with Frankie the dinosaur, we wanted to come out with something a little bit different," Anjali Kwatra from the United Nations Development Program noted.

"A little bit engaging and with a big message, which is a message of hope. There is a crisis. We do have to act, but we have the solutions. We know what to do, and we can do it. It's doable."

The UN Climate Change Conference, aka COP26, begins this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland. World leaders will have a chance to heed the dinosaur's words as they try to reach agreements to stave off the worst effects of human-caused climate change.

"You've got a huge opportunity right now, as you rebuild your economies and bounce back from this pandemic," Frankie lastly stressed. This is humanity's big chance."

"Don't choose extinction. Save your species before it's too late."

