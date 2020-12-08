Chad Daybell's Lawyer Says His Client's Trial Should Be Moved Across State

Chad Daybell's attorney laid out his reasoning in a document filed Thursday why he believes his client's trial should be moved across the state, according to a report. His lawyer, John Prior writes that due to overwhelming media coverage, a fair and impartial jury would be "impossible," East Idaho News reported.

East Idaho News itself was mentioned in the filing.

“East Idaho News, who has dominant and expansive readership within all of the Seventh Judicial District, has on almost a daily basis reported on information regarding this case,” Prior writes in the six-page document, according to the outlet. “Considering the pretrial publicity and the strong feelings in the community about the case, the Court should take appropriate steps to protect Mr. Daybell’s right to an impartial jury.”

The outlet has published numerous pictures of the location where the children were found, Prior wrote, adding that interviews with material witnesses on the case have also been published.

In the letter, Prior mentioned Special Prosecutor Rob Wood who hired communications firm, Vera Causa Group, to handle the media for the case. He writes that he has "purposely and intentionally kept quiet" despite the media continuing to "report facts that defense takes issue with."

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Prior for comment.

Prior said the should case be moved to a venue with a larger population base within the state and outside of eastern Idaho. He mentioned the Boise, Nampa and Caldwell areas in the western part of Idaho as having a larger population.

Chad Daybell is facing felony charges after the remains of JJ and Tylee, the children of his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, were found in his backyard.

Chad Daybell and Lori Daybell both pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Chad also pleaded not guilty to two additional felony counts of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

The trials for both Chad and Lori were combined in October, Inside Edition Digital previously reported. They are expected to go to trial in 2021.

Lori's attorney, Mark Means, has also made a case for the trial to be moved out of Fremont County.

