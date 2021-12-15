Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Voices Approval of Petition to Recast T’Challa in ‘Black Panther’ Series
"Black Panther" made more than $1 billion at the box office when it was released in 2018.
Chadwick Boseman’s brother has voiced his approval if T’Challa is recast in the blockbuster “Black Panther” series for Marvel, People reported.
Speaking to TMZ, Derrick Boseman said he approves of the character being played by another actor as the role of T'Challa is one Black youth can look up to.
Fans have begun a petition saying they would like to see the role embodied by someone else in the wake of the "Da 5 Bloods" star's 2020 death.
Marvel executives recently said they decided to not to recast Boseman's role.
"I'm being quite honest: You will not see T'Challa in the MCU 616 universe…we couldn’t do it,” Marvel VP of Development Nate Moore said on the Ringer-Verse podcast in November.
“When Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler about, 'What do we do?' and it was a fast conversation. It wasn't weeks, it was minutes of we had to figure out how to move that franchise on without that character," he said. "Because I think we all feel so much of T'Challa in the MCU on the screen... is tied to Chadwick's performance."
The sequel to "Black Panther," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is expected in theaters next Thanksgiving.
