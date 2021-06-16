A New Hampshire man who is facing charges in connection with the Capitol riot says he plans to run for Congress, WBTS reported. Jason Riddle, who is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property, said he plans to run in the 2022 midterms against Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.).

"In the long run, if you’re running for office, any attention is good attention, so I think it will help me,” Riddle told the station.

Kuster represents New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District in D.C., but Riddle is currently barred from going to D.C. due to his charges, according to the Hill.

Riddle, who is a Donald Trump supporter, admitted to the station that he entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and drank a bottle of wine that he found in a senator’s office. He took a photo to capture the moment. He will appear in court next month.

“Despite my ongoing legal problems, I’m supposed to live my life the way I want, and I want to do this, so why not?” Riddle said.

RELATED STORIES