“He’s very reserved and shy, really doesn’t like trouble,” Oyetunji said. “No arrest history, no criminal history, does his best to work. All he does is go out to work, come back home," the brother told WGN-TV.
Oyetunji Okunola said he has called his brother's cellphone at 10-minute intervals, but it goes to voicemail.
Chicago police issued a missing person's bulletin on Monday.
In response to a request for comment, DoorDash tells Inside Edition Digital, "We are devastated to hear about this tragic situation and have reached out to the Okunola family to offer our support during this difficult time," a spokeswoman says.
"The safety of our community is extremely important to us, and we’ve been working closely with local law enforcement to assist them as they investigate in any way that we can."
According to his LinkedIn page, Elijah Okunola studied at Malcolm X College in Chicago and received an Associate's Degree in computer programming last year.
He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a thin black jacket, blue jeans and sneakers.
His brother said he has been driving around downtown Chicago looking for Elijah, but has found no leads to his whereabouts.