Chicago Police Searching for 24-Year-Old DoorDash Driver Who Vanished After Dropping His Mother at Work

Crime
Missing DoorDash Driver
Chicago police have released this photo of missing DoorDash driver Elijah Okunola, 24.Chicago Police Department
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 10:30 AM PDT, April 16, 2024

Elijah Okunola dropped his mother at her job on Saturday at 7:45 a.m. His family hasn't been able to reach him since then, police said.

Chicago police are searching for a 24-year-old DoorDash driver, described as "shy and reserved" by his family, who vanished on Saturday morning after dropping his mother at work, authorities said.

Elijah Okunola was last seen at 7:45 a.m., on East Pearson Street near downtown's Magnificent Mile shopping area, authorities said, when he stopped to let his mother out of the car at her workplace.

His family and investigators are searching for the young man, who is known to frequent Hyde Park and downtown areas, authorities said. He was driving a gray 2008 Honda Accord with Illinois AH 86525, police said.

The man's brother, Oyetunji Okunola, said it is completely unlike his brother not to come home. The missing driver was always home by 10 p.m., his brother said.

“He’s very reserved and shy, really doesn’t like trouble,” Oyetunji said. “No arrest history, no criminal history, does his best to work. All he does is go out to work, come back home," the brother told WGN-TV.

Oyetunji Okunola said he has called his brother's cellphone at 10-minute intervals, but it goes to voicemail.

Chicago police issued a missing person's bulletin on Monday.

Chicago Police Department

In response to a request for comment, DoorDash tells Inside Edition Digital, "We are devastated to hear about this tragic situation and have reached out to the Okunola family to offer our support during this difficult time," a spokeswoman says.

"The safety of our community is extremely important to us, and we’ve been working closely with local law enforcement to assist them as they investigate in any way that we can."

According to his LinkedIn page, Elijah Okunola studied at Malcolm X College in Chicago and received an Associate's Degree in computer programming last year.

He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a thin black jacket, blue jeans and sneakers.

His brother said he has been driving around downtown Chicago looking for Elijah, but has found no leads to his whereabouts.

