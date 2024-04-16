Chicago police are searching for a 24-year-old DoorDash driver, described as "shy and reserved" by his family, who vanished on Saturday morning after dropping his mother at work, authorities said.

Elijah Okunola was last seen at 7:45 a.m., on East Pearson Street near downtown's Magnificent Mile shopping area, authorities said, when he stopped to let his mother out of the car at her workplace.

His family and investigators are searching for the young man, who is known to frequent Hyde Park and downtown areas, authorities said. He was driving a gray 2008 Honda Accord with Illinois AH 86525, police said.

The man's brother, Oyetunji Okunola, said it is completely unlike his brother not to come home. The missing driver was always home by 10 p.m., his brother said.