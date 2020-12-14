Child Arrested in the Deaths of West Virginia Man, His Wife and Their 2 Sons, Ages 12 and 3, Police Say

A juvenile from Elkview, West Virginia has been charged with four counts of murder, after two adults and two children were found dead in their home in Kanawha County over the weekend, officials said.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said Sunday in a brief press conference that a juvenile had been charged with the killings.

Earlier on Sunday, the sheriff said a man, his wife and their sons, ages 12 and 3, were found dead by a relative at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday. A fifth member of the family was being questioned by authorities after he was found away from the crime scene, WV Metro News. The sheriff said the killings were a violent act and were not random.

All the victims had gunshot wounds, officials said. Rutherford said Sunday further information on the defendant would not be released because he is a juvenile.

