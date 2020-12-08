14-Year-Old Florida Boy Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Shooting at Police

A 14-year-old in Florida accused of shooting at local deputies has been released from the hospital after being shot, according to WTSP. The teen, who has since been arrested, allegedly broke into a home and once officers arrived, he shot at them, the station reported.

The teen has since been charged with three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, theft of a firearm and armed burglary, officials said.

Police said the teen had escaped from Lakeside Neurologic, a treatment center for youth who have experienced trauma, and then and broke into several homes in Wauchula before being confronted by police.

The teen is currently in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to WTSP.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the shooting and the deputies involved have returned to duty.

