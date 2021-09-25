China Conservation and Research Center Breeding Program Celebrates 24 Giant Panda Cubs Born in 2021 | Inside Edition

China Conservation and Research Center Breeding Program Celebrates 24 Giant Panda Cubs Born in 2021

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:03 AM PDT, September 25, 2021

Since the start of 2021, they’ve welcomed 24 panda cubs, including nine sets of twins.

The China Conservation and Research Center for the giant panda is full of babies right now. It’s a sign of hope for a species that almost went extinct.

Since the start of 2021, they’ve welcomed 24 panda cubs, including nine sets of twins.

Panda cubs are born weighing about one pound. But on a diet of bamboo, the average adult will grow to between 200 and 300 pounds.

The center says the positive results in their breeding program have “provided a very strong guarantee for advanced scientific research regarding breeding, mating in the wild, and release to nature.”

The World Wildlife Fund says it’s great news that giant pandas are no longer considered endangered, though more progress in conservation is needed. 

Pandas are now on the vulnerable to extinction list after their population rose 17 percent in a decade. Even so, there are still fewer than 1,900 giant pandas in the wild.

Related Stories

Michigan Zoo Welcomes 2 Red Panda Cubs Born on the Fourth of July
Panda in Russian Zoo Combats Heat Wave by Taking a Cool Soak in a Pool
Germany's First Giant Panda Cubs Are Doing Great at Berlin Zoo
Giant Panda Bear Surprises Zookeepers By Giving Birth To TwinsNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime