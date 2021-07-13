How should one keep a panda cool during a heat wave? Follow these simple steps: 1. Let it romp in a pool of water. That's it.

The innovative technique was put to work at the Moscow Zoo, which recently reported its hottest June temperatures in 142 years of monitoring.

Those temps are no fun for furry friends like pandas or polar bears. So the pools were put to use.

And a wee 10-month-old panda in Washington, D.C, recently enjoyed a bamboo snack to celebrate very good news in panda-world: According to Chinese officials, Giant pandas are no longer considered endangered.

At the end of 2020, there were reportedly only 1,864 pandas in the wild. But now, the number of pandas has reached 1,800, and they are now a “vulnerable” species.

Outside of zoos, Giant pandas live in China’s Yangtze River basin. The Chinese government has sought to protect the lovable creatures, creating nature reserves and closely monitoring the state of the species.

It’s a good thing because they’re pretty fun to watch.

