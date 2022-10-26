Choking Baby Saved by LifeVac Device Parents Bought After Seeing It on Inside Edition

A family says they saved their choking baby with a LifeVac device they had at home, because of a story they saw on Inside Edition.

Surveillance video shows Heather Perez frantically speaking on the phone after her infant daughter’s airway became blocked.

“Oh my god. Oh my god. Please hurry. Please hurry. She’s blue,” she said.

Then, dad Jose Perez remembered he had the LifeVac.

“We put her on the hood of the car, and I used that LifeVac three times, and on the third time, the fluid and everything that was blocking her airway came out and she started breathing,” Jose said.

The device has a mouth piece and plunger that can suction out whatever is blocking the airway.

The parents bought the LifeVac after seeing how another choking baby was saved with the device on a segment that aired on Inside Edition last November. The story featured a baby choking on a piece of pancake at a restaurant. A total stranger retrieved the LifeVac from his car to save the baby.

That segment also prompted another mom to purchase the device, which ended up saving her choking son.

According to LifeVac’s company research, 31 lives have been saved due to Inside Edition stories about the device.

“If Inside Edition hadn’t shown that on TV, we probably wouldn't have never bought it and we might not have Abigail today,” Heather Perez said.

