A husband was captured on camera saving his choking wife with a special device called the LifeVac.

The family was in the kitchen when Jennifer Bryant started choking on a hot meatball. Her husband, Stefan, immediately grabbed something above the refrigerator as their terrified daughter screamed.

Stefan told their daughter to stop telling and remained calm. He put the LifeVac over her mouth and pulled the plunger on the device twice before it cleared his wife’s airway.

You can see the look of relief on their daughter’s face.

“It was pretty intense. In the video, you can hear our daughter screaming and I tell her, ‘Please stop screaming, I can’t think.’ Because I know that when you panic, you can’t make good decisions,” Stefan said.

It’s not the first time the portable airway-clearing device has been in the news.

Last year, a frantic mother saved her choking baby with a LifeVac at home.

A similar incident took place inside a South Carolina restaurant when a 10-month-old baby started choking on a pancake. Another diner happened to have the LifeVac in his car, and the baby was saved.

Arthur Lih, the LifeVac founder and CEO, demonstrated how the device works, which can be viewed in the video above.

“You don't think it could happen to you, but it did, and this thing saved her life. It’s just amazing, and it was so easy to use,” Stefan said.

Jennifer says she’s lucky to be alive.

