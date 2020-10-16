Chris Christie Speaks Out After Battling COVID-19 in ICU: ‘I Was Wrong’

After spending seven days in the ICU battling COVID-19, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is speaking out, saying he was wrong about not wearing a mask. “I let my guard down and I am fortunate enough to be here this morning,” Christie said.

He said he caught the virus at the White House ceremony announcing Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court last month. The event was dubbed a “super spreader” after multiple people who attended, including the president himself, tested positive for COVID-19.

Christie also did not wear a mask when he helped prepare Trump for the first debate.

“I thought everyone had been tested. It gave me a false sense of security,” he said.

In an interview on “Good Morning America,” Christie said he started feeling symptoms two days after the debate. He drove himself to the hospital and spent the next seven days in the ICU.

“It wiped me out,” Christie said, adding that he now realizes he was wrong not to wear a mask.

In a statement, he also seemed to take a swipe at the president: “No one should be happy to get the virus and no one should be cavalier about being infected or infecting others.”

