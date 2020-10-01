Chrissy Teigen Loses Baby Boy 'Jack' After Suffering Pregnancy Complications

Chrissy Teigen has lost her baby boy after suffering pregnancy complications, she and husband John Legend announced late Wednesday night on social media. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote.



Earlier this week, Teigen was hospitalized with severe bleeding after enduring a month of bed rest. Initially she told fans everything was fine. She also shared from the hospital that she had her “first blood transfusion.” But her medical situation took a turn for the worse.



“We were never able to stop the bleeding...despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” Teigen wrote alongside a photo cradling her stillborn son with Legend. The couple had named the boy “Jack.”



“To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, We will always love you,” she wrote.

Teigen, who conceived daughter Luna and son Miles through in vitro fertilization, has been open about her pregnancy struggles.



Well wishes and condolences poured in following the couple’s announcement.



“We’re always here for you and love you guys so much,” Kim Kardashian wrote.



“We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever you all need,” actress Gabrielle Union said.

