The principal at a Christian school in Oregon and his wife are facing multiple counts of sexual abuse involving a former student, according to police.

David Wakefield, 60, and his wife, Rachel, 54, allegedly abused an unidentified female student at Damascus Christian School starting when she was just 14 years old, according to Sgt. Ross Clemson of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

That abuse lasted four years, according to the alleged victim, who is now an adult.

David was the principal of Damascus Christian School as well as the athletic director until he retired in 2020, while his wife Rachel was a substitute teacher and coach.

The alleged victim claims that the pair had intercourse with her when she was just 14 and that the alleged abuse lasted through all of high school, according to court documents.

David was indicted by a Clackamas County grand jury on 20 counts of sex abuse last month, according to court records. Rachel was also indicted by the same grand jury and is facing 11 accounts of sexual abuse.

Jail records show that the pair were booked on Feb. 28 and then quickly released after each posted $100,000 bail.

The couple is now waiting for their first court appearance while authorities are looking for additional victims.

The superintendent of Damascus Christian School responded to these allegations in a statement.

"We are heartbroken to hear that charges have been filed against a former employee David Wakefield and his spouse Rachel Wakefield. Although this couple have not been connected to the church or school for some time, Damascus Community Church and Christian School still take these reports very seriously and the safety of our students and staff is a top priority," said Zachary Davidson. “If requested, we will fully cooperate with law enforcement and the courts during this process. If you have any additional information regarding these charges or other allegations, we encourage you to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office directly."

He added: “Please join us in praying for all those involved in this situation.”

The Wakefields have yet to enter a plea. A lawyer for David did not respond to a request for comment.