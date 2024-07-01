Church Youth Group Struck by Lightning During Hike, Sending 7 Teens to Hospital

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:40 PM PDT, July 1, 2024

"I just remember a large explosion and then my head really hurt and I blacked out and I don't remember much until I woke up on the ground," Jacob Johnson says.

A church group was captured on camera getting struck by lightning while hiking. Seven teens were transported to the hospital.

The incident happened to a youth church group when the weather suddenly changed on a trail in Utah.

The strike was so severe one teen was knocked unconscious.

Some of the teens, including Jacob Johnson, who was knocked unconscious by the strike, spoke with Inside Edition.

"I just remember a large explosion and then my head really hurt and I blacked out and I don't remember much until I woke up on the ground," Johnson, who is doing better Monday, says.

Payton Bailey, 14, was filming on her cellphone when lightning struck.

"We believe that it was angels who were also helping us. It wasn't a coincidence whatsoever but we really saw God's hands and He was definitely watching over us," Alyssa Rosquist says.

The sheriff says two of the seven youth members transported to the hospital experienced "serious symptoms" but they are not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

