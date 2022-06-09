A Cincinnati police officer has lost his job after having the words "pure evil" tattooed on his hands, authorities said.

Eric Weyda, 50, a 16-year veteran of the force, was fired in late April for violating department policy prohibiting face, neck and hand tattoos, the department said. Weyda had "pure" inked on his right hand and "evil" on his left, WLWT-TV reported, citing police reports obtained in a public records request.

Weyda has appealed his dismissal and filed a grievance through Cincinnati's Fraternal Order of Police union.

"The FOP represents all Cincinnati police officers when they participate in the grievance process outlined in our collective bargaining agreement. Every officer is entitled to a fair hearing and that's what will take place here," said union president Sgt. Dan Hils in a statement.

In departmental internal reports, administrators wrote, "Officer Weyda's tattoos are a violation that is ongoing and permanent," the station reported. The records also said the tattoos "do not promote the professional and neutral image" of the Cincinnati Police Department and are "injurious to the public trust."

The officer was initially reassigned to the department's impound lot to minimize his exposure to the public, the records said, but was then let go.

Weyda told internal affairs investigators that the tattoos were meant to represent a "struggle between good and evil," according to the reports cited by WLWT-TV.

He expressed remorse over getting the markings, but said he would not have them removed because the cosmetic surgery was too expensive, the report said.

The official reasons for his dismissal were insubordination and failure of good behavior, the records said, according to the station. Poor performance reviews from 2018 to 2021 were also cited in the internal reviews.

Weyda received commendations in 2012 and in 2013 for his investigative skills and apprehending a suspect with a gun, the documents said.

