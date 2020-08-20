Cincinnati Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Suspended After Saying Anti-Gay Slur on Hot Mic

A longtime announcer for the Cincinnati Reds has been suspended after using an anti-gay slur on a hot mic as the broadcast returned from a commercial break. Later in the game, Brennaman apologized.



"I made a comment tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of," he said. "I don't know if I will be putting on this headset again. I don't know if it will be for the Reds. For anybody that I have offended here tonight I cannot begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am and never has been."



Moments later, he was replaced by another sportscaster.



In a statement, the Reds said, "In no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization, or our fans."

The organization also said they have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. It is unknown what action will be taken beyond the suspension.



RELATED STORIES

LGBTQ+ Landmark The Stonewall Inn Fighting to Stay Open After COVID-19 Closure

LGBTQ Employment Discrimination Prohibited Under Civil Rights Law, Supreme Court Rules

99-Year-Old Trans Woman Works to Raise $1 Million to Grant LGBTQ Seniors' Wishes